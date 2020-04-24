Laura Wright, Maurice Benard, Chad Duell

If you watch General Hospital, you already know . . . Sonny Corinthos has a new living room. EP Frank Valentini interrupted Maurice Benard's conversation to pull him and Laura Wright (Carly) to a black wall. On Valentini's command, the wall was opened to the surprised duo. When Chad Duell (Michael) came down the stairs, Benard quipped, "Why is he here?"

The big question is, will the moss bowl make the move from the kitchen to the living room? Tune in tomorrow and check out the behind-the-scenes antics below!