Eric Braeden, Kristoff St. John Steven Bergman Photography

Eric Braeden (Victor) took to his Twitter account yesterday to comment on some of his fellow actors, who are missing from The Young and the Restless canvas. Braeden mentioned the passing of Kristoff St. John (Neil), Daniel Goddard, who was last seen on screen in November, 2019 as Cane, and Doug Davidson (Paul), who is currently on recurring with the show - and a focus of today's flashback episode.

Goddard responded to Braeden's tweet and added a picture of himself, Braeden, and St. John.

Would you like to see more of Paul Williams on your screen? What would you think Cane Ashby return? Sound off in the comments!