Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Gabi and Will Discuss the Transient Nature of Death in Salem

Camila Banus

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives...

Brady (Eric Martsolf) falls on his sword for Kristen (Stacey Haiduk).

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) is surprised to run into Rex (Kyle Lowder) on the streets of Paris.

Evan (Brock Kelly) tells Zoey (Kelly Thiebaud) what Orpheus (Geroger DelHoyo) told him never to tell.

Ciara Alice (Victoria Konefal) keeps her comatose, Grandpa Victor (John Aniston) company.

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) continue to run into Orpheus.

Justin (Wally Kurth) gives Rafe (Galen Gering) a dose of reality about Baby David.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) gets his patch back.

Abigail (Kate Mansi) is freaked out when something unexpected happens with her mental health.

Will (Chandler Massey) and Gabi (Camila Banus) have a heart to heart about the transient nature of death in Salem.

Steve is discharged from the hospital and goes to live with . . . Hope (Kristian Alfonso).

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Jack (Matthew Ashford) have a little chat about Abigail's mental health issues.

Gabi and Rafe have some sibling time.

John and Orpheus find some common ground.

Victor wakes up and Kristen freaks out.

Gabi gets a case of the vapors when she thinks she spies Stefan (Brandon Barash).

Hope tries to make amends to John and Marlena for Princess Gina's shenanigans.

Chad immediately blames Gabi for Abigail's most recent mental health issues.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) gets a job which will inevitably lead to celebratory CIN sex.

Sarah decides it's time to say "deuces" to Chad and Abigail's Parisian bungalow.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) has some not so great news for the family of one of her patients.