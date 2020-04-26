General Hospital Spoilers: Finn Knows Chase is a Lie and the Truth Ain't In Him

Josh Swickard

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital...

Molly (Haley Pullos) gets a case of loose lips when she tells Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Christina (Lexi Ainsworth) about her Brando (Johnny Wactor) encounter.

Molly continues her loose lips tour as she chooses to swear Brando to secrecy in a public place.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) thinks about cutting ties with the PCPD.

Julian (William deVry) finds himself at a crossroads.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Ava (Maura West) come dangerously close to overplaying their hands with Lizzie Beth (Rebecca Herbst) and Franco (Roger Howarth).

Nina (Cynthia Watros) finds herself at the center of Baby Wiley's custody.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) finds himself feeling very protective of Trina (Sydney Mikayla) and Portia (Brook Kerr).

Sonny (Maurice Bernard) tells Jason (Steve Burton) a secret. . . but can he keep it.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) finds himself in a race to take over ELQ before Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) blows up his plans.

Sonny finds himself at odds with his family over Mike's (Max Gail) long term care.

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Finn (Michael Easton) continue their march towards the altar.

Sonny and Jason share special mobster time with Cyrus (Jeff Kober).

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Neil (Joe Flanagan) have a contentious encounter.

Peter (Wes Ramsey) may not be as secure in his relationship with Maxie (Kirsten Storms) as he thinks.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) turns to unhealthy means to battle the stress of her own making.

Trina and Cameron (William Lipton) move forward with their developing relationship.

Holly's death causes shockwaves in Port Charles.

Carly (Laura Wright) supports Michael (Chad Duell) as he reels from Sasha's betrayal and his continued custody woes.

Nina restarts the search for her daughter.

Sam continues to fight battles to reunite with Jason.

Finn knows almost immediately that Chase (Josh Swickard) isn't telling the truth about his dalliance with Sasha.