The Price Is Right Announcer George Gray Has Three Major Heart Attacks

The Price Is Right announcer, George Gray, suffered three massive heart attacks last week. TMZ is reporting that Gray woke up Monday morning with chest pains and suffered an initial heart attack in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. He experienced a second heart attack after his initial assessment, and a third on the operating table.

Gray, 53, is currently in stable condition after a quadruple bypass, and is able to speak.

He is the fourth official announcer of long running CBS Daytime game show.