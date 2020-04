The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Glamour Takes Center Stage In Monte Carlo

Katherine Kelly Lang, Don Diamont

The Bold and the Beautiful will feature a week of throwback episodes centered on a location shoot in Monte Carlo.

Relive the slaptastic scene with Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and the romance of Bill (Don Diamont) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Tune in Monday and Tuesday for some behind-the-scenes footage that hasn't aired on CBS before.

Watch the new B&B promo below: