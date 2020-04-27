Courtney Hope Talks Sally Spectra Cliffhanger: "If I Was a Fan, I’d be Screaming at the TV"

Steven Bergman Photography

Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra, The Bold and the Beautiful) is dishing up details on her character's latest misdeeds in the land of Los Angeles. Most recently, she faked her own terminal illness with the help of Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) in order to win back ex Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) from Felony Flo (Katrina Bowden). That also means helping hide Flo's unconscious body... Hope talks to Soaps.com about La Spectra's latest schemes.

Hope shared:

She’s watched people fight for the things they want in the Spectras, and the first year she came to LA she loved to ruffle feathers for sure, but since then she’s tried to take a more mature approach. That doesn’t always work – her name follows her around. But she truly does not like Flo. So when it all transpired, she went with the first suggestion that popped in her head, and hit the ground running.

She added that her intentions are pure, even if her actions aren't...:

I don’t think she’d kill or hurt anyone. She’s not malicious at heart. She’s not doing this to hurt Wyatt (Darin Brooks) – in her eyes she’s trying to save him from this manipulative woman; she knows in her heart that she would love Wyatt harder and better than Flo ever would.

B&B's filming hiatus due to COVID-19 has meant that fans were left on a cliffhanger with Wyatt about to walk in on Sally and Penny dragging an unconscious Flo's body into a back room. What's next? Hope teased: