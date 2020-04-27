Elisabeth Hasselbeck Fires Back at Meghan McCain for "Misrepresenting" Her Words

Where is Barbara Walters to put these ladies in separate corners? Elisabeth Hasselbeck is hitting back at Meghan McCain's comments surrounding her statements on the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, McCain was a virtual guest on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she was asked by a viewer if she would co-host with The View's former panelist.

McCain didn't mince words when she stated said she didn't want to share the stage with Hasselbeck after her March 11 appearance on The View. The former Fox and Friends host talked weighed in on how President Donald Trump handled the situation and stated,

I think we should prepare. I think we should pray. I’m not going to let coronavirus rule me and let it be an idol. I’m going to use Purell.

McCain responded to Hasselbeck's remarks and said,

I think it’s really really unfortunate and dangerous that she said that, and I don’t need to co-host together with her again. And it’s unfortunate cause I’ve been a huge fan for a long time. Anyone who is screwing around with this virus and putting out misinformation, I really don’t have a lot of time for right now.

Hasselbeck hit up Instagram and made a video where she addressed McCain and stated she didn't like to be misrepresented. In the caption, Hasselbeck told McCain,

Golly. Getting kids to bed and apparently @meghanmccain is tossing out some anger my way .

Meghan- i am going to call you and handle this in the best socially distanced direct manner possible - but hey girl - We are all just doing our best, and I don’t know why you are taking an opportunity to be so aggressive toward me during such a stressful time.

In the video below, Hasselbeck is addressing her son Isaiah, 10, where she talks about what they are doing to stay safe and COVID-19-free. Watch the video and read the caption below.

Hasselbeck wasn't done defending herself and posted on her IG story a message to McCain where she wondered why her fellow GOP'er was "taking aim" at her. Hasselbeck remarked,

So far, McCain has yet to answer back.