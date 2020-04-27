General Hospital Promo: Sonny and Cyrus "Go to the Mattresses" for Port Charles

Maurice Benard, Steve Burton

It looks like and all out war is about to erupt on General Hospital. Port Charles' newest mobster, Cyrus (Jeff Kober), is moving in on Sonny's (Maurice Benard) turf, and Sonny's not having it. Cyrus wants to light the powder keg by removing Sonny's number one boy toy, Jason (Steve Burton).

Mayor Laura (Genie Francis) tries to maintain control by getting intel ahead of the storm, but she may be too late.

Watch the new GH promo below: