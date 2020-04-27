Melody Thomas Scott Provides Sneak Peek into Upcoming Memoir

Photo provided by CBS

Fans are going to have to wait a bit longer for the upcoming memoir from The Young and the Restless' Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman). The actress announced on Twitter that the release date for Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America's #1 Daytime Drama has been bumped to August 18; previously, it was July 14.

Related: Melody Thomas Scott Declares Release Date for Memoir Always Young and Restless

Thomas Scott shared on Twitter:

She also provided a few teasers about the important pop culture moments she'll mention in the memoir. The soap vet hinted at mentions of her work opposite John Wayne and Clint Eastwood, as well as the 1977 horror flick The Car with James Brolin: