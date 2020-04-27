Melrose Place Cast Will Remotely Reunite for Charity

To benefit The Actors Fund in the time of COVID-19, the cast of the original Melrose Place will reunite remotely. Per Deadline, the broadcast, which will raise money to support the foundation's COVID-19 efforts. It will air on April 28 at 8 PM EST.

Melrose Place is the latest soap to participate in the Stars in the House YouTube series, focusing on reuniting classic TV casts for charity. Set to participate in the Melrose edition are Heather Locklear (ex-Amanda), Laura Leighton (ex-Sydney), Daphne Zuniga (ex-Jo), Marcia Cross (ex-Kimberly), Courtney Thorne-Smith (ex-Alison), Grant Show (ex-Jake), Josie Bissett (ex-Jane), Thomas Calabro (ex-Michael), Doug Savant (ex-Matt), and Andrew Shue (ex-Billy).

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will host the event. Wesley shared:

Seth and I believe that in this time of social distancing and isolation, much happiness can be found by seeing familiar faces from shows beloved by the whole world. We call these shows comfort TV. And we plan on having even more every week, along with our beloved theatre pals – all for The Actors Fund.

Live-stream the reunion on YouTube or on the organization's website.