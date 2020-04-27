R.I.P. Jack Reynolds, AKA the World's Oldest Soap Opera Actor

The world's oldest soap actor has passed away at 107. Jack Reynolds, who broke a Guinness World Record by being the oldest person to ever appear on a soap opera, made a much-publicized cameo on Britain's Hollyoaks in 2019. He died on April 25.

On each of his birthdays between ages 104 and 107, Reynolds set a world record. Dubbed "Britain's oldest daredevil," the ex-steelworker also became as the oldest person to get a first tattoo, ride a rollercoaster, and go on a zip wire. In the process, he raised massive amounts of money for charities.

