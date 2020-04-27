WATCH: Soap Alums Star in First Look for Hulu's Love, Victor

Hulu's upcoming teen series Love, Victor is getting big buzz. The inclusive show, focused on a young man exploring his sexuality while settling into his new school, was inspired by the hit movie and book Love, Simon. It just received a release date - June 19 - and first-look clip, per Deadline.

Soap stars from daytime and primetime are peppered throughout the cast. Ana Ortiz (ex-Hilda, Ugly Betty; ex-Marisol, Devious Maids) stars as Victor's mom, Isabel. Anthony Turpel (ex-R.J., The Bold and the Beautiful) is Victor's new neighbor, Felix. Sophia Bush (ex-Brooke, One Tree Hill) recurs as Veronica, the new girlfriend of Victor's friend's dad.

Get a first look at the show below.