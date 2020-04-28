CBS Daytime Dramas to Kick Off Five Weddings and One Love Story Next Week

CBS is continuing their theme week next week with The Young and the Restless, featuring the romance of the legendary coupling of Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Nikki Reed Newman (Melody Thomas Scott). CBS will showcase some of Y&R and The Bold and the Beautiful's "most epic" weddings.

Starting on May 4 on Y&R, Nikki pays Victor a visit at the ranch for the first time as the Black Knight tries to test their chemistry with a little assistance from his friend Col. Douglas Austin (Michael Evans). The episode originally aired on Oct. 31, 1981.

On May 5, Nikki daydreams of reconciling with Victor after he and Ashley have ended things, while Phillip (Thom Bierdz) plans for a future with Cricket (Lauralee Bell) in the August 17, 1987 episode.

On May 6, viewers are treated to the episode that aired back on June 2, 1990. Nikki is center stage at the Colonnade Room, while Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) finds herself in trouble as Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) distracts Scott (Peter Barton) from Lauren (Tracey Bregman).

On May 7, Victor and Nikki find their romance heating up again, while son Nick (Joshua Morrow) finds his bond with wife Sharon (Sharon Case) in danger. Meanwhile, Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) sticks her nose in nemesis Jill (Jess Walton)'s bond with Keith Dennison (Granville Van Dusen). This throwback aired first on April 14, 1998.

They end the week on Friday, May 8, when Victor and Nikki remarry at the legendary (and sorely missed) Colonnade Room. On the episode, which was first broadcast Sept. 5, 2002, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) also has a secret she's struggling to keep.

Over on B&B, the most-watched sudser will feature some of their most memorable weddings.

Starting May 4, Taylor (Hunter Tylo) is determined to escape from Prince Omar's (Kabir Bedi) clutches to let Ridge (then-Ronn Moss) know she's alive as Ridge and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) get married for the first time on Point Dume, Ca. The episode first aired Sept. 30, 1994.

May 5's episode, which originally aired March 22, 2017, sees Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) getting married in Australia in front of the Sydney Opera House. Wyatt (Darin Brooks) tries to use booze to ease his pain of knowing his ex-wife is getting hitched to his brother.

May 6's episode will relive Bill (Don Diamont) and Katie (Heather Tom) walking down the aisle for the first time at her childhood home, with Patrick Duffy in the role of Stephen Logan Sr. The episode originally aired on Nov. 13, 2009.

On May 7, Forrester patriarch Eric (John McCook) says "I do" to Brooke, while Stephanie (Susan Flannery) and Ridge attend the nuptials without objecting. Later, Eric takes Brooke on a romantic ride in a hot-air balloon to their honeymoon in Palm Springs, Ca.

Closing out the week on Friday, May 8, Liam gets married to Hope (Kim Matula) in Italy as a heartbroken Steffy tells her grandparents, Eric and Stephanie, about what's taking place. The episode first aired June 26, 2012.