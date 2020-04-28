EPs of Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall's Talk Shows Share Chatfests Cope with COVID-19

Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall

Broadcasting + Cable has profiled talk show execs and hosts to find out how their programs are surviving - and even thriving! - during COVID-19 lockdown. Among those highlighted are Kelly Clarkson and EP Alex Duda and Tamron Hall and showrunner Candi Carter.

Quarantined with her family in Montana, Clarkson has had to make do and has faced tech challengs. Her team is continually thinking on its feet, due to challenges from technology. Duda shared:

The silver lining for us is that we built the show around Kelly Clarkson, which means it’s about positivity, connection and realness. She’s like a healing balm for the bruised world. That message had to get out however we could do it. It felt like it was needed.

Meanwhile, Carter just began her new position at Tamron Hall when lockdown hit. The former The View executive producer had a lot on her plate, to say the least, but Hall's extensive journalistic and digital experience helped her new showrunner immensely. Hall has built a substantial audience on her social media since leaving NBC, so broadcasting material on digital platforms made sense.

TH resumed production, albeit remotely, on March 30. Hall said:

We didn’t want to just occupy the air. We wanted to show our value to the people who watch every day. We wanted to show the marketplace the value of a daytime show like ours.

And their efforts are paying dividends, according to Betsy Bergman, senior VP, marketing and brand strategy at NBCUniversal: