Lifetime Debuts Roster of Thriller Films - Starring Soap Alums! - This May

Another month, another slate of soap-tastic Lifetime thriller movies! The network announced a slate of all-new, spine-chilling flicks for May, including a special Mommy Knows Best marathon on Mother's Day weekend. And guess what? Fans will get to see some soap alums get their shock and awe on, too.

On May 2, don't miss Deadly Mile High Club at 8 PM EST. A female flight instructor (Allison McAtee, AKA The Haves and the Have Nots' Maggie, who also popped up on two episodes of One Life to Live as Jett in 2002) obsesses over a hunky male student (Marc Herrman) , with potentially deadly consequences.

On May 3 comes Psycho Escort, originally titled Lies for Rent, also at 8 PM EST. Here, single mom Diane (played by Victoria Barabas, who popped up as a fling for Tyler (Redaric Williams) on The Young and the Restless in 2013) hires a male companion. Played by Nick Ballard (ex-Scott, The Haves and the Have Nots; ex-Mitch, Days of Our Lives), the escort accompanies her for a date but ends up having more sinister intentions that she expected.

On May 9 at 8 PM EST, we'll see a familiar face Kate Mansi (Abigail, DAYS) in Maternal Secrets, first released in 2018 as Mother of All Secrets. Mansi's character, Aubrey, goes on an early babymoon with her boyfriend, who goes missing...

When her BF's mom (Kelly McGillis, AKA OLTL's Glenda Livingston #1) pops up with her beau's supposed ex, shenanigans ensue. Reality show devotees will recognize The Real Housewives of New York's LuAnn de Lesseps among the cast members, as well.

Tuning in 8 PM EST on May 16 will bring viewers Killer Twin, in which a young woman named Tess (Lorynn York) discovers her long-lost twin. A mix-up ensues and our heroine gets accused of murdering her sister's adoptive parents. Starring as Tess's mom is Jennifer Taylor. As Rebekah Barlow, she crossed paths with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) on Y&R in 2018 and 2019.

On May 17 at 8 PM EST comes The Au Pair Nightmare. A young nanny works for a mysterious couple, including the dad, played by Tristan Thomas (who recurred on Guiding Light as a police officer in 1998-1999). Fans of teen soaps will recognize 90210's Trevor Donovan as Brad Hardwick.