Elizabeth Hubbard, Martha Byrne Steven Bergman Photography

The Locher Room is a quarantine hot spot . . . in the best way possible. Alan Locher, a former soap publicist, has more cast reunions scheduled in the upcoming days. Here are the groups you can catch this week:

The next Guiding Light crew includes Crystal Chappell (ex-Olivia), Jessica Leccia (ex-Natalia), Frank Dicopoulos (ex-Frank), Michelle Ray Smith (ex-Ava), and E.J. Bonilla (ex-Rafe). They will be featured on Wednesday, April 29 at 3 PM.

Locher will step away from CBS soaps to host an Another World reunion with Linda Dano (ex-Felicia), Stephen Schnetzer (ex-Cass), Amy Carlson (ex-Josie), and Joe Barbara (ex-Joseph) on Thursday, April 30 at 2 PM. AW ran on NBC from 1964-1999.

Soap opera legend Elizabeth Hubbard (ex-Lucinda) will join her on-screen daughter from As the World Turns, Martha Byrne (ex-Lily) on Friday, May 1 at 2 PM.

All times listed are Eastern time. If you've missed out or can't catch these live, you can watch the recorded versions HERE. Then, come back and leave your comments!