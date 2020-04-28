WATCH: Jeopardy! Contestant Sarah Jett Rayburn Goes Viral for Wrong Answers

Returning Jeopardy! champ Sarah Jett Rayburn has gone viral for two wrong answers on the gameshow. After answering a Final Jeopardy question incorrectly - supplying the response of "General Grant" - she took an unprecedented step: explaining her reasoning.

She explained:

I was afraid that, you know, Grant seemed safer, you know what I mean? And I thought — well, anyway, I’m sorry!

Host Alex Trebek added:

Ladies and gentlemen, you have just witnessed something that never happens on our program: an explanation of why the contestant wrote down what they did.

Watch that clip below.

Rayburn also gave a wrong answer that made iconic singer Chaka Khan trend on Twitter. Watch the mix-up ensue: