WATCH: Tamron Hall Talks Re-Opening Georgia with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Tamron Hall, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Tamron Hall Show/YouTube

Tamron Hall sat down (remotely) with Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. They discussed the impact and logistics of Georgia governor Brian Kemp's order to reopen businesses in the state after COVID-19 shutdowns.

After Hall asked if the mayoral office was keeping track of which Atlanta businesses were reopening, Lance Bottoms replied:

We are not tracking them yet, but what I can say, anecdotally, I'm hearing from a lot of restaurant owners and business owners in the city who are saying they will not open yet.

The pair discussed the governor's decision, and Lance Bottoms replied:

The only thing I can think of is this is driven purely by economics. We are facing a $4 billion shortfall in our state's budget, and I know that when people fill out unemployment applications, they are asked, ‘Do you have the ability to go back to work?’ So perhaps this will impact the benefits that have to be paid out to people.

They also talked about Tyler Perry's possible plans to reopen his studios.

It has to be a phased approach. I think it’s very different situation. You know, you have a set of people that have not tested positive and they are living in a contained area.

Watch the interview below.