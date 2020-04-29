Daytime Emmys to be Aired Via Remote Video Production

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced that the 2020 Daytime Emmys ceremony will be held virtually via remote video production at some point this fall. The dates and times will be set after the announcement of the nominees in May.

The original ceremony was to be held in Pasadena, California from June 12-14 but was delayed due to shelter-in-place orders as a result of COVID-19. The announcement from NATAS states that the "programs will be available on all leading 'SmartTV' apps as well as other distribution partners."

We will continue to keep you updated about nominations and dates/times of events as information becomes available.