Emma Samms Cautions Public as She Reveals Her Long Recovery From COVID-19

Emma Samms Steven Bergman Photography

Legendary television actress Emma Samms has some advice for those battling coronavirus: be careful. The General Hospital and Dynasty star revealed on Twitter she was on the road to recovery after contracting COVID-19. Samms first revealed she may have the deadly illness on March 24 when she tweeted,

A month later, Samms warned those who are recuperating from the ailment to "take it easy" or you may have some setbacks. Samms tweeted,