Ex-General Hospital Star Adrienne Barbeau: "I'd Love to Be the New Maude"

On General Hospital, Adrienne Barbeau played Suzanne Stanwyck - Brenda Barrett (Vanessa Marcil)'s confidante-turned-nemesis - from 2010 to 2011. Now, Barbeau - who rose to fame as Carol, daughter of Maude's titular heroine (Bea Arthur), in that '70s sitcom - is up for revisiting her sitcom roots 40 years later.

The popularity of reboots has inspired Barbeau. The actress told Page Six:

I’d love to be the new Maude.

She continued:

Maude was all about women’s rights. Seeing Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman, I thought it’s an incredible moment to be a woman. Maybe I was an early one fighting the battles. But this is a good time.

Barbeau also suggested an alternative:

If not me as Maude, then Tracey Ullman comes to mind.

Would you be up for seeing Maude 2.0? Sound off in the comments!