WATCH: Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Confesses He Wants to Join This Soap

From punk rock to The Colonnade Room? After teasing his love of The Young and the Restless, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong got candid about his daytime desires with James Corden.

On April 28, Armstrong and his sons performed a cover of Tommy James and the Shondells' "I Think We're Alone Now" (remotely) for The Late Late Show with James Corden. In a brief chat, Armstrong confessed that he really wants to get into more acting...more specifically, into daytime dramas!

When asked about his acting ambitions, the Grammy winner shared:

I think so, I like to think of myself as a pretty decent b-movie actor. I have a thing, I wanna do things like The Young & The Restless, or do a soap opera.

Watch the performance and soapy chat below

What would you think of Billie Joe making a guest appearance in Genoa City? Sound off in the comments!