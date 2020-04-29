WATCH: John Oliver and Wendy Williams Celebrate Their Newfound BFF Status

A week after expressing his admiration for Wendy Williams, comedian John Oliver met up with the Queen of All Media on an episode of Wendy @ Home. The host of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver was delighted to chat with Wendy herself.

Related: John Oliver Calls Wendy Williams "an Oasis of Truth in a World Full of Lies"

Related: Days of Our Lives' "EJami" Reunites to Surprise Teenage Refugee on Last Week Tonight (VIDEO)

Williams and her team sent Oliver some goodies. They included a portrait of Williams “about to go to town on a lamb chop," as Oliver described it, plus caviar and Doritos. Upon receiving the unique food combo, Oliver declared:

I don’t like either of these foods separately, so I’m not sure how I will like them together.

Find out how he liked Doritos and caviar by watching the cute clip below!