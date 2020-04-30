Steven Bergman Photography

What happens when two soap divas meet? Former All My Children star Alicia Minshew (Kendall #2) is opening up about meeting her predecessor, Sarah Michelle Gellar. Minshew took over the role of Erica Kane (Susan Lucci)'s hellcat, long lost daughter Kendall in 2001 after Gellar vacated the role in 1995.

Minshew spoke with Soaps.com and revealed her encounter with Gellar, who was kind to the actress.

Soaps.com: Kendall was originated by Sarah Michelle Gellar, who went on to be Buffy the Vampire Slayer and star in a ton of movies. Did you ever meet and talk about Kendall? Minshew: I had never watched the show before I started, but I knew that Sarah had played the role before me. When I started on the show she sent me a beautiful basket and bouquet of flowers and treats with a note saying, 'Congratulations on your role; it’s a hard role but a fun role to play – you’ll do great.' It was a lovely gesture. And years later she came to visit Eva La Rue (Maria; The Young and the Restless, Celeste; Santa Barbara, Margot) on the show, and I met her in the dressing rooms. It was kind of her to give that to me, and honor and respect me. Class act!

Meanwhile, is Minshew open to starring in another soap opera?

Minshew, who is currently in the new web series Quarantine, told the site,