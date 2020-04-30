Who says you can't learn anything from soaps? Emmy Award-winning actor Bradley Whitford is proof you can use the genre to grow and cultivate your abilities. Whitford revealed how he was mesmerized by the late All My Children actor David Canary (Adam/Stuart)'s talent.

Whitford got his start on the cancelled sudser alongside his old college pal Michael E. Knight (Tad, AMC; Martin, General Hospital) but revealed to Soaps.com how watching Canary in action inspired him: