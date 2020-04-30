Dynasty's Rafael de la Fuente and Daniella Alonso Give Back, Tease Guest Star

Rafael De La Fuente, Daniella Alonso Steven Bergman Photography

Dynasty stars Rafael de la Fuente (Sammy Jo) and Daniella Alonso (Cristal Jennings) are giving back in the time of COVID-19. de la Fuente is also teasing an exciting guest star for May 1's episode!

The actors have joined John Leguizamo and David Chitel's NGL Collective (New Generation Latinos) to give back and entertain during coronavirus lockdown. They are among the celebs who will provide exclusive content through the #UnidosTogether website.

Chitel stated:

At NGL Collective we believe it’s our responsibility to do a little something extra to give back to the community that gives us so much, and help spread a little joy, comfort and dare I say, fun during these uncertain times. Our sincere hope is that #UnidosTogether in some way brings a sense of inspiration about the collective power of the Latinx community and what we can achieve together, no matter what obstacles the world presents.

Meanwhile, de La Fuente is also pulling back the curtain on an exciting Dynasty guest star: Danny Trejo! He shared on Instagram:

Don't miss Trejo on Dynasty, airing at 9 PM EST on the CW.