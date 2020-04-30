LISTEN: Katie Couric Reviews Jennifer Aniston's The Morning Show Character

Katie Couric, Jennifer Aniston Steven Bergman Photography

Starring as the host on the aptly-titled The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston has garnered solid reviews from varied media outlets. But Katie Couric, a veteran of multiple daytime chatfests, had some insightful critiques for Aniston, whose role was allegedly based on Couric herself.

On an episode of the podcast Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino, Couric shared:

I think Jennifer Aniston is great. I wish they had made her more charismatic because I think you need a certain ebullience to pull off a show like that. I thought it was really interesting to watch. I mean, I’m writing all about all this stuff in my book, so I’m not gonna say too much, but it was very interesting for me to watch — I’ll just leave it at that.

Couric did indeed promise to share more of her thoughts on the show in her upcoming memoir. That'll undoubtedly be an engaging read.

Listen to the insightful chat below.