Movie How to Train Your Husband, Starring Soap Alums, to Debut on Hallmark

Spring into May with a romantic film debuting on Hallmark. And, of course, some of your fave soap stars are going to be popping up..

In the new-to-Hallmark category is the May 16 airing of How to Train Your Husband at 9 PM EST. Julie Gonzalo (ex-Pamela Rebecca Barnes, Dallas) stars as a marriage therapist named Jillian James who tries to fix her own husband.

The Bold and the Beautiful's Karla Mosley (Maya) provides a listening ear as Jillian's BFF. Multi-soap alum Matt Walton, best known as Blair Cramer (Kassie DePaiva)'s scheming love interest Eli Clarke on One Life to Live, plays Jack.

Watch the trailer below.