Remington Hoffman (Li Shin) first wowed fans as the hunky DiMera Enterprises exec on Days of Our Lives' digital series Chad & Abby in Paris. Now, Li Shin has come to Salem, and Hoffman couldn't be more thrilled.

He shared the moment he got "the call" with Soap Opera Digest:

I was super-excited. I had such a good time and a good experience the first time we shot that I was just looking forward to going back and I was hoping to work with the same actors again and meet new actors. I wanted to be able to really just soak it in more and understand more of what’s going on.

Now, he's not only mixing it up with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and wife Abby (Kate Mansi(, but also their arch-nemesis Gabi DiMera (Camila Banus). He called filming with Banus "really cool" due to the fact that "she’s really free" in her scenes.

So what's next for Li Shin? Hoffman is currently on recurring, but he'd love to stick around for more Salem shenanigans! He added:

I’d definitely be interested in something like that also just because I really liked the experience of shooting it.

