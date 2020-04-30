WATCH: General Hospital's Risa Dorken Shares Struggle with Bipolar Disorder
General Hospital's Risa Dorken (Nurse Amy Driscoll) is opening up about her mental health struggles. She recently revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
In a video shared to Instagram, she shared some of the challenges she's faced in recent years:
In February 2020 I was restrained and put under two involuntary holds. The first one was 72 hours and the second one was for 48 hours. Both a week apart and both I was let out two hours shy for ‘good behavior’ even though I was not stable or better.
She wants to use her platform to help others in their own struggles, admitting:
I am sharing my experience because as I continue to get in touch with reality and find my way back to myself, back to Risa, I feel helpless. I feel alone. I am now taking a drug I’ve never taken before after a life-changing experience I’ve never experienced with a mental illness I didn’t know I had.
Watch the moving video below: