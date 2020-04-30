WATCH: Melrose Place Cast Reunites and Discusses a Reboot
While reuniting remotely to benefit The Actors Fund's COVID-19 relief efforts, the cast of the original Melrose Place reflected on the iconic show. They also sparked rumors of a reboot...of the original cast (not that MP 2.0 stuff).
Some intriguing insights include how much the core group hated filming in the apartment complex's iconic pool. Doug Savant (ex-Matt) even called it a "Petri dish."
Grant Show (ex-Jake) also reflected on his storyline opposite Jenni Garth (ex-Kelly):
I thought it was a little creepy. She was a little too young for him. That’s how I felt about it. I don’t think it would fly nowadays.
And what about a reunion? Heather Locklear (ex-Amanda)'s game, saying:
It would be fun to play Amanda again.
Watch the full reunion below.