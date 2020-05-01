ABC

Former soap publicist Alan Locher's virtual get-togethers continue! Next up in The Locher Room is the cast of One Life to Live. Actors from the canceled ABC sudser will reunite on The Locher Room's YouTube channel on May 14 at 2 PM EST, according to TVLine.

Among the former OLTL stars who will head into The Locher Room are Hillary B. Smith (ex-Nora), Tuc Watkins (ex-David), Robert S. Woods (ex-Bo), Kassie DePaiva (ex-Blair), and James DePaiva (ex-Max),