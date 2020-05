Days of Our Lives' Kate Mansi Will Exit In May

Kate Mansi

Soap Opera Digest is reporting that Days of Our Lives' Kate Mansi will be leaving the lone NBC sudser once again. Abigail DiMera returned home from Paris in November, 2019 and will leave Salem sometime this month.

Mansi's last airdate is not available right now. The latest issue of SOD is available on newsstands now.