Steven Bergman Photography

Fans of Days of Our Lives' Freddie Smith (Sonny Kiriakis) still have a while to continue watching their fave on screen. Smith shared that he'll continue airing into September.

Related: SHOCKER: DAYS Reportedly Releases Chandler Massey, Freddie Smith from Contracts!

Related: WATCH: Chandler Massey and Freddie Smith Spill Shocking Details on DAYS Exits

He tweeted on April 27: