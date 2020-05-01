Steven Bergman Photography

"Flashback Friday" continues on General Hospital. This week, the ABC soap takes a look back at the ladies who made Carly famous. The episode features the key players in Carly's timeline, Sarah Brown, Tamara Braun, and Laura Wright. Brown played Carly from 1996-2001. Braun followed in her footsteps from 2001-2005, with Wright taking over in 2005.

Brown and Braun reappear as Sonny (Maurice Benard) looks back over his stormy history with his memorable on again, off again wife.

Monica (Leslie Charleson), Bobbie (Jackie Zeman), Lucy (Lynn Herring), and Scott (Kin Shriner) are also featured.

This episode, written by Days of Our Lives' Ron Carlivati, originally aired in 2014 to celebrate GH's 51st anniversary.

Do you have a favorite version or storyline of Carly? Sound off in the comments!