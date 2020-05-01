"The Drinks are on Us" Suds Up the DOOL App

Linsey Godfrey

In the spirit of The Bold and the Beautiful's makeup brush #DontRushChallenge mash up, the cast of Days of Our Lives created a version of their own for the DOOL App.

The new quarantine drama, The Drinks are on Us, starts out with Lindsey Godfrey declaring she slept with someone's husband before revealing her true self. She gets doused with liquid and the chain moves forward.

Drinks also features James Reynolds (Abe), Alison Sweeney (Sami), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben), Lamon Archey (Eli) with a fab reveal, Stephen Nichols (Steve), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), and finally Victoria Konefal (Ciara). Hopefully, they weren't wasting real martinis for their tosses!

Check out the tongue in cheek sudser on the DOOL App and comment below!