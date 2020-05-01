The Young and the Restless' Joshua Morrow Talks Phick: "It’s Not Going to Last Forever..."

Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless' Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) is giving it another go with ex-wife Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford)...but Morrow admits that "Phick" 3.0 (4.0?) isn't long for this world.

He shared with Soap Opera Digest:

Michelle [Stafford, Phyllis] came back and they started writing us more, I was like, ‘Yeah, this is eventually going to happen.’ I actually did not predict it would be now, I thought it would take a while. The writers have their path and we’ll tell their stories. I couldn’t be more excited. I love Michelle.

It doesn't help that Nick's siblings and parents aren't exactly #TeamPhyllis. Morrow admitted:

He’s like, ‘Listen, if we’re going to be together, then let’s do it and to hell with what people think.’ But I think Phyllis is being a little more cognizant of those outside elements.

He continued:

It’s not going to last forever based on their history and what they have going against them. It’s just not. But Nick and Phyllis don’t want to hear that. I don’t think Nick is saying, ‘Hey, let’s grow old and die together.’ It’s more, ‘This is the way I feel and I’m tired of ignoring it.’

