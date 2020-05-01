WATCH: Billy Miller Honors Jeanne Cooper in Touching Tribute

Steven Bergman Photography

Billy Miller (ex-Billy, The Young and the Restless; ex-Drew, General Hospital; ex-Richie, All My Children) isn't shy about sharing his love for former Y&R co-star Jeanne Cooper (ex-Katherine). For Y&R's "Katherine the Great" week, he shared an adorable video to social media in which he praised the soap's late legend.

He gushed that Cooper was "one of my most favorite people to have ever walked the face of the Earth" before showing off the sweet pic of the two of them he keeps in his office.

