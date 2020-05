WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Belts Out "Like a Prayer" Cover in Remote Kellyoke Session

Kelly Clarkson and her band performed Madonna's "Like a Prayer" for The Kelly Clarkson Show. Remote from her Montana ranch, the freshman talk show host belted out the hit for her "Kellyoke" segment.

EW.com called her rendition "a religious experience." PopSugar tweeted:

Clarkson then shared:

Watch the clip below.