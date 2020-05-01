The Young and the Restless Cast Belts Out Their Rendition of Their Beloved Theme Music

The COVID-19 quarantine has given new outlets for cloistered creative types. The cast of The Young and the Restless got their collective talents together and let loose with their version of the show's legendary Nadia's Theme. The music, composed by Barry De Vorzon and Perry Botkin Jr., has been used by the CBS sudser in one form or another since its premiere 1973.

Join Peter Bergman (Jack), Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Kate Linder (Esther), Jason Thompson (Billy), Eileen Davidson (Ashley) lookin' all Nancy Wilson from Heart, Greg Rikaart (Kevin), emerging silver fox Christian LeBlanc (Michael), Joshua Morrow (Nicholas), southpaw strummer Sean Dominic (Nate), Melissa Ordway (Abby), and Lauralee Bell (Christine) as the come together in . . . harmony?

Check out the Y&R crew strutting their stuff and comment below. And admit it . . . you went along with it too!