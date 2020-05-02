Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Maggie Proves She's About That Life By Slapping Xander Upside the Head

Paul Telfer

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Zoey (Kelly Thiebaud)/(Alyshia Ochse) does her best to get under Sonny's skin before he testifies in Christian's (Brock Kelly) trial.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) gets a beatdown at the garage by some random dudes who know Jake (Brandon Barash).

Xander (Paul Telfer) has a sit down at the jail with Maggie (Suzanne Rogers).

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Kate Mansi) huff and puff and stomp their feet at Rafe (Galen Gering).

Gabi (Camila Banus) won't take "no" for an answer when Jake insists his name is not Stefan.

Rex (Kyle Lowder) does his best to calm Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) down and set her straight.

Sarah discovers that Brady (Eric Martsolf) has been arrested for stabbing Victor (John Aniston), leaving Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) as Rachel's only available parent . . . cue Sarah's freak out.

Ciara Alice (Victoria Konefal) is freaked out when she finds a battered and bruised Ben.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) turns the lights down cuz it's time to get romantic with Eric (Greg Vaughan).

Abigail continues to see things that are not really there.

Lani (Sal Stowers) and Kristen renew their friendship and their undying support for each other.

Rex fails miserably in his effort to calm the storm and is taken hostage by a crazed and desperate Sarah . . . who isn't terribly distinguishable from a stable Sarah.

Eli (Lamon Archey) wonders what the hell is up with Lani.

Maggie knocks the fool out of Xander.

Gabi tries to use her lips to convince Jake he is Stefan.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) has a little therapeutic sit down with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) bask in the fun and frivolity of destroying "Stefano's" portrait.