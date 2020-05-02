General Hospital Spoilers: Sam Morphs Into Amy Vining By Continuing to Meddle In Grown Folks' Business

Kelly Monaco

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel) gives Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) an ultimatum about Ava (Maura West).

Attorney at Law Tad Martin, er, um, Martin Gray (Michael E. Knight) returns to Port Charles with news for Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

Lucy (Lynn Herring) comforts Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) in her hour of need . . . that was of her own making.

Ava agrees to Spencer's ultimatum, but with one caveat . . . she gets EVERYTHING.

Monica (Leslie Charleson) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) have a little sit down.

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) and Attorney at Law, Tad Martin, er, um, Martin Gray put their heads together to determine a strategy for Wiley's upcoming custody hearing.

District Attorney Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) does a little day drinking.

Brando (Johnny Wactor) is annoyed with Sam's (Kelly Monaco) meddlesome ways.

Felicia (Kristina Wagner) and Anna (Finola Hughes) have a little sit down.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael (Chad Duell) decide to get over themselves.

Nelle asks Nina (Cynthia Watros) to testify on her behalf.

Julian (William deVry) still has a woody for Neil (Joe Flanigan).

Mac (John J. York) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) enjoy a little father figure/daughter bonding time.

Molly (Haley Pullos) is discombobulated about the mess she has made with Brando and TJ (Tajh Bellow).

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is being all Brook Lynn.