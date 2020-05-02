WATCH: Soap Stars Join Jimmy Fallon's Longest Days of Our Lives

Soap alums are making an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's soap spoof The Longest Days of Our Lives. Heather Locklear joins legendary soap diva Susan Lucci (Ex-Erica, All My Children), General Hospital's Maurice Benard (Sonny) and Days of Our Lives' Mary Beth Evans (Kayla). They will star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell and Fallon himself in the online sketch.

The spoof which is slated to air tonight on The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon will promote The Actor's Fund which gives assistance to performers, stage crews and those working behind the scenes every year.

Watch the comedy ensue below.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm EST on NBC