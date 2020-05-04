Ambitions Alum Brian White Stars in New Streaming Series, Howard High

Steven Bergman Photography

Brian White sizzled on the small screen as Mayor Evan Lancaster in Ambitions; now, his own Ambitions have led him to star in a new series for UrbanFlix called Howard High. White plays Frank King, an educator hired as the new principal of his alma mater. Little does Frank know that the high school is on the verge of closure...and he's the one who must save it.

Starring opposite White will be singer/actor Marques Houston. Best known on TV for his role as Roger on Sister, Sister, Houston was a member of '90s R&B boy band Immature (AKA IMx) and has released six solo albums. Houston plays Michael Kirsh, Frank's friend and the school's music teacher. Dorien Wilson (In the Cut, Moesha) plays Frank's boss, Superintendent Thomas, who's eager to pass off the blame for the failing school on his new subordinate.

The film is produced by Chris Stokes, the manager and music exec behind Immature, B2K, and other popular music acts. Houston's longtime collaborator, Stokes has produced such films as You Got Served and House Part 4. Stokes' daughter, actress Chrissy Stokes, is set to appear in Howard High as Nicki Ross, a teenager with a hidden singing talent.

A Dartmouth College alum who once nurtured plans to be a teacher, White is excited to share his new project, telling Digital Journal:

I still pursued education to see how the system works, and that's how I ended up in Howard High due to the subject matter. It was exciting to be a producer, co-writer, and a cast member,

Fans of Stokes' protégés can expect cameos from B2K alum Jarrell "J-Boog" Houston and singer Mila J (a former B2K collaborator and member of Stokes' group TG4 who's since gone on to solo success), as well as Empire grad V Bozeman and former B5 member (remember their song dedicated to Erica Kane)? Dustin Michael. Also producing are White and Houston's fellow Immature grad Jerome "Batman" Jones, among others.

Howard High is available to stream now. Watch the trailer below.