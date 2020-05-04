DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

NATAS announces that the Daytime Emmys will be aired virtually in the fall.

The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless are out of fresh episodes and will be airing more classic episodes.

Gabi faints at the sight of Jake on Days of Our Lives. Who is poisoning Abby? Kristen stabs Victor. Freddie Smith reveals how many episodes he will still appear in before fall.

Sonny and Cyrus face off on General Hospital. How can the Chase/Willow/Michael/Sasha triangle be improved? Why does it seem like GH lacks a long-term vision? Why is it so many of their storylines involve newer characters fans have little connection to? Why isn't more done to by GH to build organic drama between characters with long history? Why does it feel like GH always takes the easy path?