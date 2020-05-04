Get Ready for Epic Wedding Week on The Bold and the Beautiful (PROMO)

Katherine Kelly Lang, Ronn Moss

If there's one thing The Bold and the Beautiful knows how to do, it's weddings! This week, B&B will feature memorable weddings, including a classic with Ridge (Ronn Moss) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) from 1994.

Other nuptials will include two from Liam (Scott Clifton) . . . one with Hope (Kim Matula) from 2012 and one with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) from 2017.

Bill (Don Diamont) and Katie's (Heather Tom) first walk down the aisle at her childhood home will also be featured. The episode originally aired in 2009.

Last but not least, Eric (John McCook) says "I do" to Brooke. The newlyweds then take off for a honeymoon in Palm Springs. Watch for Stephanie (Susan Flannery) and Ridge, who will be in attendance.

Watch the new B&B promo below: