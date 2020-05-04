Steven Bergman Photography

Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa, Days of Our Lives; ex-Maxie, General Hospital) is flexing her vocal muscles, rather than her acting chops, these days. The popular star is gearing up to release her debut album, Lilley, planning to give back at the same time.

She told Digital Journal of that her three-year recording process involved some retro inspiration:

I grew up listening to Motown music: The Ronettes, The Temptations and The Supremes. There is something about that genre that I find so comforting and happy.

She continued:

I loved paying it forward, and I love conscious consumerism. I decided to take all my income in music, since I'm already an actress, and I decided to give it to children in need. We decided to release an album for charity and we are doing it. The album is being released by the #VoicesThatGive contest.

Inspired creatives of all types must upload videos showcasing their talents here; fans will vote on the submissions. The grand prize winner will receive $10,000, plus other exciting prizes. Lilley is giving her profits for the album to Project Orphans.

In another interview with Pop City Life, Lilley added:

While they primarily operate out of Uganda, Africa, the founders and I have a dream to create a version of Project Orphans here in the United States. Project Orphans USA will serve orphans and foster care children that are displaced within our nation. From providing shelter to restoration — we desire to see children’s hearts restored.

The cause is one dear to her heart. Lilley and her husband adopted their foster son last year, and she also has a podcast called "Fostering Hope with Jen Lilley." She shared: