Days of Our Lives Promo: Sarah Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands

Linsey Godfrey

Rex (Kyle Lowder) tries to keep Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) from digging into a deeper hole on Days of Our Lives. She tries to rectify the situation, but only makes it worse.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) sees red when she learns Steve (Stephen Nichols) is living with Hope (Kristian Alfonso) . . . even though she's no longer interested in him.

Gabi (Camila Banus) has opposing methods for dealing with Jake (Brandon Barash).

Watch the new DAYS promo below: