Melody Thomas Scott Talks The Young and the Restless's Classic Episodes, New Book

Photo provided by CBS

Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Reed Newman, The Young and the Restless) is loving reliving her legendary on-screen romance with Eric Braeden (Victor Newman). The daytime diva shared her insights on this week's classic episodes and her upcoming memoir with TV Insider.

Related: CBS Daytime Dramas to Kick Off Five Weddings and One Love Story Next Week

Related: The Young and the Restless Promo: Nikki and Victor's Iconic Love Story

Scott reflected on the "Niktor" week:

I haven’t seen some of the featured shows since we shot them. I’m especially eager to see the very early episode in which Nikki enters the Newman Ranch for the very first time!

Everyone has time to relish the classic episodes because of COVID-19 quarantine. Thomas Scott is self-isolating with her husband, veteran soap producer Ed Scott, and a close friend.

The time at home has given MTS a chance to revisit her 2003 thriller, The Paradise Virus. She noted:

When we shot it, on an island in Turks and Caicos, (it was far from the glamorous location one would assume,) the premise seemed so far-fetched, we basically treated it as science fiction. Fast forward eighteen years later and the entire world is living it. I certainly have gained newfound respect for the script, written by Peter Layton.

What about her eagerly-anticipated memoir, Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America's #1 Daytime Drama?

Related: Melody Thomas Scott Provides Sneak Peek into Upcoming Memoir

Its release date has been pushed, but MTS isn't too sad. Why? She dished: